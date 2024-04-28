Brokerages Set Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY) PT at C$36.72

Shares of Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$36.67.

KEY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$38.00 target price on shares of Keyera and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Keyera from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Keyera from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Keyera from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Keyera from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th.

Shares of TSE KEY opened at C$35.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$34.42 and a 200 day moving average of C$33.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.22. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.12. Keyera has a 12-month low of C$29.31 and a 12-month high of C$35.97.

Keyera (TSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported C$0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.56 by C$0.37. The company had revenue of C$2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.59 billion. Keyera had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 15.15%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Keyera will post 1.9117965 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Keyera’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.11%.

Keyera Corp. engages in the gathering and processing of natural gas; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids (NGLs) in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides gas handling and other ancillary services, such as NGL extraction, NGL handling and loading services, and condensate stabilization services.

