Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) Price Target Lowered to C$90.00 at TD Securities

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by TD Securities from C$92.00 to C$90.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BEI.UN. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$87.00 to C$86.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$74.50 to C$81.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$78.00 to C$84.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$81.00 to C$86.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Cormark raised their target price on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$72.00 to C$86.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$84.42.

Boardwalk REIT Trading Down 0.2 %

About Boardwalk REIT

Shares of Boardwalk REIT stock opened at C$73.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.98, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$75.33 and a 200 day moving average price of C$71.15. Boardwalk REIT has a 1 year low of C$57.14 and a 1 year high of C$80.10. The stock has a market cap of C$3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 5.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.71.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

