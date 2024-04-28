Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Salem Media Group Trading Up 20.9 %
Shares of SALM opened at $0.38 on Wednesday. Salem Media Group has a twelve month low of $0.24 and a twelve month high of $1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.37 million, a P/E ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.46.
