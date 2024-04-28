Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Price Target Raised to C$190.00 at TD Securities

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) had its target price hoisted by TD Securities from C$185.00 to C$190.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CNR. Raymond James increased their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$185.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. ATB Capital increased their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$165.00 to C$180.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$185.00 to C$195.00 in a report on Monday, April 1st. UBS Group dropped their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$205.00 to C$202.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$177.00 to C$183.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$184.50.

CNR opened at C$171.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$175.91 and a 200-day moving average price of C$165.94. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of C$143.13 and a 12-month high of C$181.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.89. The stock has a market capitalization of C$109.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.65.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.845 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.62%.

In other news, Director Shauneen Elizabeth Bruder purchased 488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$177.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$86,571.20. In other news, Director Shauneen Elizabeth Bruder purchased 488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$177.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$86,571.20. Also, Senior Officer Derek Michael Taylor sold 2,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$131.26, for a total value of C$342,577.38. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

