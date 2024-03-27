The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG) Insider Sarah Sands Buys 319 Shares

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG – Get Free Report) insider Sarah Sands purchased 319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 4,698 ($59.37) per share, for a total transaction of £14,986.62 ($18,939.24).
Sarah Sands also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, January 11th, Sarah Sands acquired 308 shares of The Berkeley Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 4,869 ($61.53) per share, for a total transaction of £14,996.52 ($18,951.75).
The Berkeley Group Stock Down 0.3 %
LON BKG opened at GBX 4,748 ($60.00) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.49, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 3.57. The Berkeley Group Holdings plc has a 52 week low of GBX 3,634 ($45.92) and a 52 week high of GBX 4,980 ($62.93). The stock has a market capitalization of £5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,130.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 4,709.94 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 4,510.65.
The Berkeley Group Cuts Dividend
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Peel Hunt downgraded shares of The Berkeley Group to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 4,450 ($56.24) price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Berkeley Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 4,559 ($57.61).
About The Berkeley Group
The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development and ancillary activities in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in land selling activities. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, and St William brand names.
