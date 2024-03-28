15,233 Shares in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC) Bought by Trueblood Wealth Management LLC

Trueblood Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,000. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.28% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FVC. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 1,235.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 199.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF during the third quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF during the first quarter valued at $212,000.

Get First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF alerts:

First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FVC traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $34.51. 5,070 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,234. The company has a market cap of $177.73 million, a PE ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 0.80. First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF has a 52-week low of $29.70 and a 52-week high of $34.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.73 and a 200 day moving average of $32.36.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.139 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (FVC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus Five index. The fund tracks an index of global sector and industry ETFs, selected by price momentum and weighted equally. The fund can also allocate to cash in varying amounts based on momentum.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FVC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.