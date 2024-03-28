EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Price Target Raised to $141.00

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $134.00 to $141.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the energy exploration company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 11.54% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $157.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $134.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.30.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on EOG

EOG Resources Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $126.41 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $116.01 and a 200 day moving average of $121.41. The stock has a market cap of $73.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. EOG Resources has a 12-month low of $106.32 and a 12-month high of $136.79.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.07). EOG Resources had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 25.38%. The company had revenue of $6.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that EOG Resources will post 11.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EOG Resources

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 0.8% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 9,118 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 3.0% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,614 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 7.2% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,215 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1.0% in the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 8,822 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.