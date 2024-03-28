First National Corp MA ADV Boosts Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

First National Corp MA ADV raised its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 33.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 27,482 shares during the quarter. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 2.7% of First National Corp MA ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $10,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLT. New Republic Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

TLT stock opened at $94.60 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.44. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $82.42 and a twelve month high of $108.87.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.2952 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

