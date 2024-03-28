Sebold Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Sebold Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report) by 59.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,059 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,212 shares during the quarter. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Sebold Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Sebold Capital Management Inc. owned 0.06% of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF worth $1,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Toews Corp ADV bought a new position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,062,000. Family Legacy Inc. increased its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 139,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,019,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Towneley Capital Management Inc DE purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $3,323,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $555,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $481,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ANGL opened at $29.04 on Thursday. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.28 and a fifty-two week high of $29.21. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.12.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.1384 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

