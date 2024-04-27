Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Koss Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Koss stock opened at $2.40 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.85. Koss has a 52 week low of $2.27 and a 52 week high of $4.66.

Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Koss had a negative return on equity of 3.25% and a negative net margin of 7.75%. The business had revenue of $3.36 million for the quarter.

Koss Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of stereo headphones and related accessories in the United States, the Czech Republic, Sweden, Canada, Korea, Republic of Belgium, Malaysia, and internationally. It offers high-fidelity headphones, wireless bluetooth headphones, wireless bluetooth speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, and active noise canceling headphones.

