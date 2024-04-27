StockNews.com Downgrades HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HomeTrust Bancshares has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $30.00.

Shares of HTBI opened at $26.08 on Friday. HomeTrust Bancshares has a 52-week low of $18.02 and a 52-week high of $30.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.85. The stock has a market cap of $454.84 million, a PE ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 0.77.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $50.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.66 million. HomeTrust Bancshares had a net margin of 20.87% and a return on equity of 12.22%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. HomeTrust Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.75%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 1.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 90,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 15,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 2,764 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 8.2% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 42,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 3,210 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 7.2% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after acquiring an additional 6,507 shares during the period. 60.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. The company's deposit products include savings, money market, noninterest-bearing, and interest-bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, business, and nonprofit organizations.

