First National Corp MA ADV Has $385,000 Stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:EFAX)

First National Corp MA ADV grew its stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:EFAX – Free Report) by 32.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,869 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV owned about 0.16% of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF worth $385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EFAX. Fortis Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 9,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. AIFG Consultants Ltd. boosted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. AIFG Consultants Ltd. now owns 9,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 113.8% during the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 111,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,947,000 after acquiring an additional 59,210 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 153,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,454,000 after purchasing an additional 22,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 3,047 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EFAX stock opened at $41.68 on Thursday. SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a 12-month low of $33.57 and a 12-month high of $41.68. The company has a market capitalization of $254.28 million, a P/E ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.91.

The SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (EFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE ex Fossil Fuels index. The fund tracks a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index that excludes companies that own fossil fuel reserves. EFAX was launched on Oct 24, 2016 and is managed by State Street.

