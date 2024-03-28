Frontera Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:FECCF) Announces Dividend of $0.05

Frontera Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:FECCF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.0464 per share on Tuesday, April 16th. This represents a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.
Frontera Energy Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:FECCF opened at $6.04 on Thursday. Frontera Energy has a 1-year low of $5.38 and a 1-year high of $10.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.97 and a 200 day moving average of $6.58.
About Frontera Energy
