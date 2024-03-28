Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 135,094 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 97.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135,094 shares during the quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Price Performance
Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching $90.44. 202,565 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 628,184. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 1-year low of $71.27 and a 1-year high of $90.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $86.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Cuts Dividend
About iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF
The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.
