Idaho Strategic Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:IDR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Idaho Strategic Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:IDR – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported €0.02 ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of €0.05 ($0.05) by (€0.03) (($0.03)), reports. The company had revenue of €3.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of €3.70 million. Idaho Strategic Resources had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 5.98%.

Idaho Strategic Resources Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSEAMERICAN IDR traded up €0.14 ($0.15) during trading on Thursday, reaching €8.50 ($9.24). 1,477 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,143. The company has a market capitalization of $106.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.90 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Idaho Strategic Resources has a 1 year low of €4.47 ($4.86) and a 1 year high of €9.05 ($9.84).

Institutional Trading of Idaho Strategic Resources

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JW Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Idaho Strategic Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,271,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Idaho Strategic Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $574,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Idaho Strategic Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $191,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Idaho Strategic Resources by 8,404.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 18,742 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Idaho Strategic Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. 8.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Idaho Strategic Resources

Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc, a resource-based company, engages in exploring for, developing, and extracting gold, silver, and base metal mineral resources in the Greater Coeur d'Alene Mining District of North Idaho. Its portfolio of mineral properties includes the Golden Chest Mine, a producing gold mine located in the Murray Gold Belt (MGB) of North Idaho; approximately 1,500 acres of patented mineral property and approximately 5,000 acres of nearby and adjacent un-patented mineral property located within the MGB; rare earth element projects located in the Idaho REE-Th Belt near Salmon, Idaho; and early-stage exploration properties in Central Idaho.

