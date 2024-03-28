iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Sebold Capital Management Inc.

Sebold Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 55.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,866 shares during the period. Sebold Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Peoples Bank KS lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.0% in the 4th quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 698.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $74.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $109.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.20. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

