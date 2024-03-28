NFT (NFT) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $9.00

NFT (NFT) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 28th. During the last seven days, NFT has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. One NFT token can currently be bought for about $0.0185 or 0.00000040 BTC on major exchanges. NFT has a total market cap of $683,556.13 and $9.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00006909 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.87 or 0.00026702 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00015794 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00001962 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.78 or 0.00013845 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70,728.86 or 1.00102899 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000078 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.78 or 0.00142638 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000074 BTC.

NFT Profile

NFT is a token. It was first traded on August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol. The official message board for NFT is nftprotocol.substack.com. NFT’s official website is www.nft.org.

NFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01854295 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

