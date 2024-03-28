Professional Financial Advisors LLC Has $441,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Professional Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,650 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Courier Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 28,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,928,000. Finally, Vision Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $227,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

USMV stock traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $83.38. 1,594,497 shares of the company were exchanged. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $81.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.22. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

