Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lowered its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 57.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,247 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GLDM. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 15,400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 6.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,811,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,033,000 after purchasing an additional 351,672 shares in the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 0.7% during the third quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,289,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,900,000 after purchasing an additional 38,484 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 15.1% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 3,265,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,717,000 after purchasing an additional 429,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 6.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,237,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,692,000 after purchasing an additional 191,341 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Stock Performance

GLDM traded up $0.51 on Thursday, reaching $44.01. 2,098,962 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,776,572. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a twelve month low of $35.99 and a twelve month high of $44.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.88.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Profile

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

