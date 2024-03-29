Alterity Financial Group LLC Sells 430 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Alterity Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,455 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the quarter. Alterity Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the first quarter worth $1,946,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Trade Desk by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 4,276 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 103,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,146,000 after acquiring an additional 8,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 11.2% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 657,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,550,000 after purchasing an additional 66,179 shares in the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trade Desk Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Trade Desk stock opened at $87.42 on Friday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.17 and a 52-week high of $94.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.11. The company has a market cap of $42.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 242.84, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.50.

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $605.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.61 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 8.59%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total transaction of $188,217.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,278,941.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Trade Desk news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 2,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.53, for a total transaction of $191,236.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 139,794 shares in the company, valued at $12,515,756.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total value of $188,217.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,278,941.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 426,562 shares of company stock worth $35,446,258 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Trade Desk from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.75.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

