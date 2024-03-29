Brokerages Set Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT) Price Target at C$20.06

Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$20.06.

BDT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from C$15.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. ATB Capital raised their price target on shares of Bird Construction from C$16.50 to C$23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from C$16.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Bird Construction from C$18.50 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Bird Construction from C$17.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th.

Bird Construction stock opened at C$18.64 on Friday. Bird Construction has a 12-month low of C$8.01 and a 12-month high of C$19.40. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$16.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$13.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.93, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported C$0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$792.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$722.63 million. Bird Construction had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 24.03%. Equities analysts predict that Bird Construction will post 1.7858491 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th were paid a $0.0358 dividend. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. Bird Construction’s payout ratio is 42.11%.

Bird Construction Inc provides construction services in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, and institutional, and infrastructure markets. It constructs large, complex industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; and provides electrical and instrumentation, high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as power line construction, structural, mechanical, and piping, including off-site metal and modular fabrication.

