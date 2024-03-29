Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Impac Mortgage Price Performance

NYSE:IMH opened at $0.02 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.04. Impac Mortgage has a 1-year low of $0.12 and a 1-year high of $0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $808,174.90, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.90.

About Impac Mortgage

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of mortgage and real estate solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mortgage Lending, Real Estate Services, and Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio. The Mortgage Lending segment offers mortgage lending products through lending channels, retail, wholesale, and correspondent, and retains mortgage servicing rights and warehouse lending facilities.

