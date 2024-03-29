Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Allot Communications Stock Performance

NASDAQ ALLT opened at $2.25 on Monday. Allot Communications has a 1-year low of $1.19 and a 1-year high of $3.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.98 and a 200-day moving average of $1.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $86.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.02.

Get Allot Communications alerts:

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.27). Allot Communications had a negative net margin of 67.42% and a negative return on equity of 87.18%. The business had revenue of $24.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.40 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Allot Communications will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allot Communications

About Allot Communications

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Allot Communications stock. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Allot Communications Ltd ( NASDAQ:ALLT Free Report ) by 56.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,392 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,140 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Allot Communications worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 51.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Allot Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allot Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.