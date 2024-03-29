Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Qualys from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Qualys from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Stephens reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Qualys in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Qualys from $212.00 to $180.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Qualys from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $153.23.

Get Qualys alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on QLYS

Qualys Price Performance

Shares of QLYS opened at $166.87 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.73. Qualys has a 1 year low of $107.00 and a 1 year high of $206.35. The firm has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.30 and a beta of 0.52.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.26. Qualys had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 49.06%. The company had revenue of $144.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.69 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Qualys will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Qualys

In other news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.05, for a total transaction of $961,210.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 182,213 shares in the company, valued at $34,994,006.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 2,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.55, for a total transaction of $388,648.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,493 shares in the company, valued at $18,344,997.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,005 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.05, for a total transaction of $961,210.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 182,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,994,006.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,537 shares of company stock valued at $2,784,700. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Qualys

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Qualys by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 333 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Qualys by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,756,297 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $737,286,000 after purchasing an additional 16,331 shares during the period. Willner & Heller LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qualys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Qualys by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 23,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,652,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Qualys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,844,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

Qualys Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.