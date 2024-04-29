Comparing BTC Digital (NASDAQ:BTCT) and Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR)

BTC Digital (NASDAQ:BTCT – Get Free Report) and Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

BTC Digital has a beta of -0.15, suggesting that its stock price is 115% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bitdeer Technologies Group has a beta of 1.7, suggesting that its stock price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

7.3% of BTC Digital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.3% of Bitdeer Technologies Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.8% of BTC Digital shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BTC Digital N/A N/A N/A Bitdeer Technologies Group -15.37% -7.34% -3.74%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares BTC Digital and Bitdeer Technologies Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for BTC Digital and Bitdeer Technologies Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BTC Digital 0 0 0 0 N/A Bitdeer Technologies Group 0 0 7 0 3.00

Bitdeer Technologies Group has a consensus target price of $13.64, suggesting a potential upside of 114.85%. Given Bitdeer Technologies Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Bitdeer Technologies Group is more favorable than BTC Digital.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BTC Digital and Bitdeer Technologies Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BTC Digital $11.83 million 0.47 -$2.82 million N/A N/A Bitdeer Technologies Group $368.55 million 1.93 -$56.66 million ($0.42) -15.12

BTC Digital has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Bitdeer Technologies Group.

Summary

Bitdeer Technologies Group beats BTC Digital on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BTC Digital

BTC Digital Ltd. engages in the cryptocurrency/bitcoin mining business. It also engages in mining machines resale and rental business. The company was formerly known as Meten Holding Group Ltd. and changed its name to BTC Digital Ltd. in August 2023. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

About Bitdeer Technologies Group

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account. The company also operates mining datacenters to generate hash rate; handles various processes involved in computing, such as equipment procurement, transport logistics, datacenter design and construction, equipment management, and daily operations; and sells mining machines. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

