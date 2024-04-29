Reviewing Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS) and Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX)

Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Free Report) and Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Astria Therapeutics and Repare Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Astria Therapeutics N/A N/A -$72.89 million ($2.34) -3.85 Repare Therapeutics $51.13 million 2.32 -$93.80 million ($2.23) -1.43

Astria Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Repare Therapeutics. Astria Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Repare Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Ratings

Astria Therapeutics has a beta of 0.69, meaning that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Repare Therapeutics has a beta of 0.56, meaning that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Astria Therapeutics and Repare Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Astria Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00 Repare Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00

Astria Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $21.25, indicating a potential upside of 136.11%. Repare Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $17.33, indicating a potential upside of 441.67%. Given Repare Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Repare Therapeutics is more favorable than Astria Therapeutics.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

99.0% of Astria Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.1% of Repare Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.4% of Astria Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 28.5% of Repare Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Astria Therapeutics and Repare Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Astria Therapeutics N/A -63.65% -33.37% Repare Therapeutics -183.43% -39.82% -31.84%

Summary

Repare Therapeutics beats Astria Therapeutics on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Astria Therapeutics

Astria Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for allergic and immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is STAR-0215, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of hereditary angioedema. The company is also developing STAR-0310, a monoclonal antibody OX40 antagonist that is in preclinical development for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, an immune disorder associated with loss of skin barrier function and itching. The company was formerly known as Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Astria Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2021. Astria Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Repare Therapeutics

Repare Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. It uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform, to discover, validate, and build a pipeline of SL-based therapeutics that focuses on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair. The company's lead product candidate is Camonsertib (RP-3500), an oral small molecule inhibitor under Phase ½ development for the treatment of solid tumors with specific DNA damage repair-related genomic alterations. It is also developing Lunresertib (RP-6306), a PKMYT1 Inhibitor, which is under Phase 1 clinical trial for tumors with genetic alterations characterized by CCNE1 amplification; RP-1664, an oral PLK4 inhibitor, under Phase 1 clinical trial designed to harness the synthetic lethal relationship with TRIM37 amplification or overexpression in solid tumors; and RP-3467, a polymerase theta adenosinetriphosphatase (ATPase) inhibitor, a SL target associated with BRCA mutations and other genomic alterations. The company has license and collaboration agreement with Hoffmann-La Roche Inc. and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd; Bristol-Myers Squibb Company; New York University; and Ono Pharmaceutical Co., as well as a clinical study and collaboration agreement with Debiopharm to explore the synthetic lethal combination of PKMYT1 and WEE1 inhibition in cancer. Repare Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Montréal, Canada.

