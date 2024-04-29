iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,990,000 shares, an increase of 47.4% from the March 31st total of 1,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,216,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACWX. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 27.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 70,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,757,000 after purchasing an additional 15,013 shares in the last quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 9.0% in the first quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 35,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 2,930 shares during the last quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 68.9% in the 1st quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 73,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,084,000 after buying an additional 30,073 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 1st quarter worth $251,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 397,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,241,000 after purchasing an additional 8,296 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:ACWX opened at $52.53 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 0.82. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 1-year low of $44.89 and a 1-year high of $53.74.

About iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.