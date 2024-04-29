WNS (NYSE:WNS) PT Lowered to $60.00 at Needham & Company LLC

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Needham & Company LLC from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on WNS. Barrington Research reiterated an outperform rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of WNS in a report on Monday, April 15th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of WNS from $80.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of WNS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $72.44.

Shares of WNS opened at $40.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. WNS has a twelve month low of $39.85 and a twelve month high of $91.88.

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.11. WNS had a return on equity of 21.99% and a net margin of 10.59%. The company had revenue of $325.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.92 million. As a group, research analysts expect that WNS will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT boosted its stake in WNS by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 5,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WNS by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 754 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. 1492 Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WNS by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 18,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WNS by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 841 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WNS by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; Hi-tech and professional services; and banking and financial services.

