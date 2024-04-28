Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Price Target Raised to $175.00 at TD Cowen

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) had its target price boosted by TD Cowen from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $164.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Texas Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $213.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $180.74.

Texas Instruments Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $177.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $161.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $169.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.25. Texas Instruments has a 1 year low of $139.48 and a 1 year high of $188.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 3.35.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 35.28% and a net margin of 35.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Texas Instruments will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 81.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total value of $278,778.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,869,126.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Texas Instruments

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 333.3% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Articles

