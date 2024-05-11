CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO) Price Target Raised to $10.00

CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO – Free Report) had its target price upped by Benchmark from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of CompoSecure from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of CompoSecure in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $12.33.

Get CompoSecure alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CMPO

CompoSecure Stock Down 1.2 %

CompoSecure stock opened at $6.69 on Tuesday. CompoSecure has a 12 month low of $4.61 and a 12 month high of $8.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.73. The stock has a market cap of $539.15 million, a P/E ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.72.

CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $99.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.86 million. CompoSecure had a negative return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 5.14%. On average, equities research analysts expect that CompoSecure will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CompoSecure Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CMPO. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in CompoSecure in the third quarter worth $150,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of CompoSecure by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 25,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 10,259 shares in the last quarter. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CompoSecure during the 3rd quarter valued at about $267,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in CompoSecure by 87.9% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 103,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 48,586 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in CompoSecure in the first quarter worth about $1,424,000. 37.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CompoSecure Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, composite, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which supports specific digital assets, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, non-fungible tokens and others.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CompoSecure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CompoSecure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.