Analysts Set TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) Price Target at $8.47

Shares of TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.82.
Several analysts recently issued reports on TPIC shares. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.00 price target (down from $4.00) on shares of TPI Composites in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Roth Mkm raised their target price on TPI Composites from $3.30 to $3.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th.
TPI Composites stock opened at $4.48 on Friday. TPI Composites has a fifty-two week low of $1.63 and a fifty-two week high of $12.24. The company has a market capitalization of $211.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.98.
TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $1.18. The business had revenue of $296.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.73) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that TPI Composites will post -2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.
TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the United States, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. It also provides composite solutions for the automotive industry; and field service inspection and repair services comprising diagnostic, repair, and maintenance services for wind blades to OEM customers, and wind farm owners and operators.
