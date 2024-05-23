Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.79.

TBLA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Taboola.com in a research report on Monday, May 6th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective on shares of Taboola.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Taboola.com in a research report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Taboola.com from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

Get Taboola.com alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on TBLA

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Taboola.com Stock Performance

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Taboola.com by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,043,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,507,000 after buying an additional 700,000 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Taboola.com by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 123,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 9,138 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Taboola.com by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,908,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,922,000 after buying an additional 85,371 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Taboola.com during the 4th quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Taboola.com by 655.8% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 419,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after buying an additional 363,662 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TBLA opened at $4.12 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Taboola.com has a 12 month low of $2.58 and a 12 month high of $5.00. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -17.91 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.23.

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.05. Taboola.com had a negative net margin of 5.04% and a negative return on equity of 2.64%. The business had revenue of $419.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Taboola.com will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Taboola.com Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in Israel, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Taboola.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taboola.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.