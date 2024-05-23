Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.79.
TBLA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Taboola.com in a research report on Monday, May 6th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective on shares of Taboola.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Taboola.com in a research report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Taboola.com from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.
NASDAQ:TBLA opened at $4.12 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Taboola.com has a 12 month low of $2.58 and a 12 month high of $5.00. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -17.91 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.23.
Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.05. Taboola.com had a negative net margin of 5.04% and a negative return on equity of 2.64%. The business had revenue of $419.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Taboola.com will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.
Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in Israel, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.
