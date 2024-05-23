Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.73.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DOCS. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Doximity in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Doximity from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Doximity in a research note on Monday, February 26th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Doximity in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Doximity from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th.

Shares of DOCS opened at $28.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.93, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.18. Doximity has a 12-month low of $19.71 and a 12-month high of $36.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.62.

In other Doximity news, insider Craig Overpeck sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.85, for a total value of $35,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,609 shares in the company, valued at $2,590,324.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Craig Overpeck sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.85, for a total transaction of $35,775.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 108,609 shares in the company, valued at $2,590,324.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kira Scherer Wampler sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total transaction of $68,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,222.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,500 shares of company stock worth $171,250. 39.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DOCS. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Doximity during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Doximity by 111.3% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Doximity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Doximity in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Doximity by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

