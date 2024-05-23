Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday.

Shares of Ferroglobe stock opened at $6.05 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.19 and a 200 day moving average of $5.36. Ferroglobe has a 52 week low of $4.18 and a 52 week high of $6.78. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. Ferroglobe had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The business had revenue of $375.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ferroglobe will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.013 per share. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. Ferroglobe’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.71%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GSM. Grizzlyrock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ferroglobe during the fourth quarter valued at $19,467,000. Hosking Partners LLP raised its holdings in Ferroglobe by 29.8% in the first quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 6,127,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,513,000 after buying an additional 1,407,079 shares during the last quarter. Tyro Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ferroglobe in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,228,000. Orchard Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ferroglobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,777,000. Finally, Masters Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ferroglobe by 37.0% during the first quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 3,150,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,687,000 after acquiring an additional 850,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.64% of the company’s stock.

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.

