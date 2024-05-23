Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $245.50.

PRI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Primerica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Primerica from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Primerica from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Primerica from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th.

In other news, COO Gregory C. Pitts sold 3,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.43, for a total transaction of $922,571.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $829,307.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, COO Gregory C. Pitts sold 3,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.43, for a total transaction of $922,571.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $829,307.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.41, for a total transaction of $365,115.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 13,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,227,373.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 5,493 shares of company stock valued at $1,346,142 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LWM Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Primerica in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Primerica in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Primerica by 493.3% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Primerica by 121.9% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Primerica by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRI stock opened at $229.67 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $231.63 and a 200-day moving average of $225.48. Primerica has a 12-month low of $179.15 and a 12-month high of $256.56. The company has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 1.10.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $742.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.57 million. Primerica had a net margin of 20.44% and a return on equity of 27.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Primerica will post 17.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.26%.

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products.

