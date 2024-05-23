Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $245.50.
PRI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Primerica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Primerica from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Primerica from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Primerica from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th.
Get Our Latest Research Report on PRI
Insider Activity
Institutional Trading of Primerica
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LWM Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Primerica in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Primerica in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Primerica by 493.3% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Primerica by 121.9% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Primerica by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.
Primerica Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of PRI stock opened at $229.67 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $231.63 and a 200-day moving average of $225.48. Primerica has a 12-month low of $179.15 and a 12-month high of $256.56. The company has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 1.10.
Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $742.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.57 million. Primerica had a net margin of 20.44% and a return on equity of 27.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Primerica will post 17.57 EPS for the current year.
Primerica Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.26%.
Primerica Company Profile
Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Primerica
- What is a Dividend King?
- TJX Companies Can Hit New Highs; Double-Digit Upside to Follow
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- A Hidden Gem Retailer With 20% Upside
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Zoom Stock’s Earnings Volatility Picked Up a Lot of Buyers
Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.