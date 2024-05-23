Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX) Receives $10.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMPX shares. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on Amprius Technologies from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Amprius Technologies from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 22nd.

In other Amprius Technologies news, insider Jonathan Bornstein sold 109,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.92, for a total transaction of $320,616.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMPX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Amprius Technologies by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amprius Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Amprius Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Amprius Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Amprius Technologies by 2,623.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 28,092 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMPX opened at $1.46 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $133.74 million, a P/E ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 2.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.06 and its 200-day moving average is $3.27. Amprius Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.22 and a 52-week high of $10.63.

Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). The company had revenue of $2.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 million. Amprius Technologies had a negative return on equity of 59.58% and a negative net margin of 350.70%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amprius Technologies will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Amprius Technologies, Inc produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites.

