Head-To-Head Analysis: Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR) vs. Slam (NASDAQ:SLAM)

Slam (NASDAQ:SLAM) and Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Slam and Spire Global’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Slam N/A N/A $4.59 million N/A N/A Spire Global $105.70 million 1.94 -$63.96 million ($3.48) -2.43

Slam has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Spire Global.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Slam 0 0 0 0 N/A Spire Global 0 0 5 0 3.00

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Slam and Spire Global, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Spire Global has a consensus target price of $17.60, suggesting a potential upside of 108.28%. Given Spire Global’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Spire Global is more favorable than Slam.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

87.3% of Slam shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.0% of Spire Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Slam shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.1% of Spire Global shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Slam and Spire Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Slam N/A -11.69% 2.36% Spire Global -66.72% -66.19% -20.82%

Risk and Volatility

Slam has a beta of 0.01, suggesting that its share price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spire Global has a beta of 2.04, suggesting that its share price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About Slam

Slam Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

About Spire Global

Spire Global, Inc. provides subscription-based data, insights, predictive analytics, and related project-based services worldwide. The company offers satellite-based aircraft tracking data to power applications, drive decision making, and improve cost efficiencies; data, insights, and predictive analytics for highly accurate ship monitoring, real-time and near real-time vessel updates, port operations, ship safety and route optimization; and space-based data, AI-powered insights, and predictive weather analytics for accurate weather forecasting. It serves maritime, weather, aviation, and space services industries. The company was formerly known as Nanosatisfi, Inc. and changed its name to Spire Global, Inc. in July 2014. Spire Global, Inc. is headquartered in Vienna, Virginia.

