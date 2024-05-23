Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.42.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on SIRI. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.75 price objective on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Sirius XM in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark reduced their target price on Sirius XM from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st.
Sirius XM stock opened at $2.80 on Friday. Sirius XM has a 52 week low of $2.79 and a 52 week high of $7.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.41. The company has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.10.
Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 47.17% and a net margin of 14.38%. The company’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Sirius XM will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $0.0266 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.
Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.
