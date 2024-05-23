Insider Selling: Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Major Shareholder Sells 40,000 Shares of Stock

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.95, for a total value of $3,718,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 226,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,029,472.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Celsius Stock Performance

Shares of CELH opened at $93.49 on Thursday. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.87 and a 52 week high of $99.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.74, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.17 and a 200-day moving average of $68.35.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.07. Celsius had a return on equity of 111.29% and a net margin of 18.63%. The company had revenue of $355.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $390.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. Celsius's revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CELH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Europe lifted their price target on shares of Celsius from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Celsius in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of Celsius from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of Celsius from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Celsius in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CELH. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Celsius by 183.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,746,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,458,000 after acquiring an additional 8,899,873 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Celsius by 212.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,393,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,018,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306,598 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Celsius by 424.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,793,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261,046 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Celsius by 188.8% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,958,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934,400 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Celsius in the fourth quarter valued at $101,116,000. 60.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Celsius Company Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

