Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Major Shareholder Sells $7,021,200.00 in Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.02, for a total value of $7,021,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,377,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,215,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Carvana Trading Up 0.6 %
CVNA stock opened at $115.72 on Thursday. Carvana Co. has a 52 week low of $10.68 and a 52 week high of $129.00. The company has a market cap of $23.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.75 and a beta of 3.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.04.
Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Carvana Co. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Carvana
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carvana
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVNA. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carvana by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Carvana by 1,225.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Finally, Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in Carvana during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.71% of the company’s stock.
About Carvana
Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Carvana
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- TJX Companies Can Hit New Highs; Double-Digit Upside to Follow
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- A Hidden Gem Retailer With 20% Upside
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Zoom Stock’s Earnings Volatility Picked Up a Lot of Buyers
Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.