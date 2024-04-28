Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target Cut to $180.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Mizuho from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on TSLA. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Tesla from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Tesla from $196.00 to $180.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $176.00 to $162.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $186.70.

Get Tesla alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Tesla

Tesla Price Performance

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $168.29 on Wednesday. Tesla has a one year low of $138.80 and a one year high of $299.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $536.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.93, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 2.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $175.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.61.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). Tesla had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The business had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Tesla will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.44, for a total transaction of $16,439,605.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,631,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.44, for a total value of $16,439,605.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,631,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total transaction of $2,143,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,230 shares in the company, valued at $6,376,229.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 209,098 shares of company stock valued at $38,802,534 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tesla

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Tesla by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 922 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,430 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,859,000 after buying an additional 3,156 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,072 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,964,000 after buying an additional 1,923 shares during the period. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. increased its stake in Tesla by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 1,314 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.