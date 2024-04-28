RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
RiceBran Technologies Stock Up 6.7 %
RiceBran Technologies stock opened at $0.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 million, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.47. RiceBran Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.07 and a twelve month high of $1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.21.
RiceBran Technologies Company Profile
