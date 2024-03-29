Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Downgraded by Barclays to Equal Weight

Barclays cut shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Stock Performance

BBVA stock opened at $11.84 on Monday. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a fifty-two week low of $6.47 and a fifty-two week high of $12.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $70.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.11.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 27.15%. The company had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.1695 per share. This represents a yield of 4.3%. This is a boost from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s payout ratio is presently 19.42%.

Institutional Trading of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the fourth quarter valued at about $158,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,737,599 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,600,000 after acquiring an additional 30,534 shares during the period. Finally, Abel Hall LLC acquired a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 4th quarter worth $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and internationally. The company offers savings account, demand deposits, and time deposits; and loan products, such as residential mortgages, other households, credit card loans, loans to enterprises and public sector, as well as consumer finance.

