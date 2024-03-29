Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.19.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on INVH shares. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Monday, March 18th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Invitation Homes in a report on Monday, January 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Thursday, February 15th.

In other Invitation Homes news, CFO Jonathan S. Olsen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total value of $347,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,035.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INVH. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,346,883,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,553,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,424,000 after buying an additional 7,252,150 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,070,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,062,000 after buying an additional 3,310,121 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Invitation Homes during the 4th quarter valued at $105,282,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Invitation Homes by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,649,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,481,574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,784,696 shares in the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE INVH opened at $35.60 on Friday. Invitation Homes has a twelve month low of $28.49 and a twelve month high of $36.53. The company has a market capitalization of $21.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.22.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 5.06% and a net margin of 21.34%. The business had revenue of $624.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.51 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Invitation Homes will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is 133.33%.

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

