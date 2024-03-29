RH (NYSE:RH) Earns Market Perform Rating from Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $335.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $285.00. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for RH’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.66 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.87 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $4.30 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.43 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.58 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $11.15 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.54 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $5.34 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $3.30 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $3.37 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $14.55 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of RH in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of RH from $345.00 to $309.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of RH from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of RH from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of RH from $256.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RH presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $322.07.

Shares of NYSE:RH opened at $347.99 on Tuesday. RH has a 12 month low of $207.26 and a 12 month high of $406.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $273.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $268.20. The firm has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.78, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 2.43.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.99). RH had a return on equity of 81.84% and a net margin of 7.28%. The company had revenue of $738.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that RH will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other RH news, insider Edward T. Lee sold 2,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.50, for a total value of $694,048.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in RH by 81.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,716,000 after purchasing an additional 5,124 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in RH by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in RH by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in RH in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in RH by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings and operates under RH Galleries and RH brand names in the District of Columbia and Canada, as well as Waterworks showrooms throughout the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings.

