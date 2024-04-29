Verde Clean Fuels (VGAS) & The Competition Head to Head Review

Verde Clean Fuels (NASDAQ:VGAS – Get Free Report) is one of 42 publicly-traded companies in the “Industrial organic chemicals” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Verde Clean Fuels to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

15.6% of Verde Clean Fuels shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.9% of shares of all “Industrial organic chemicals” companies are held by institutional investors. 15.8% of shares of all “Industrial organic chemicals” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Verde Clean Fuels and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Verde Clean Fuels N/A -$2.74 million -10.22 Verde Clean Fuels Competitors $4.21 billion $22.71 million 6.59

Analyst Ratings

Verde Clean Fuels’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Verde Clean Fuels. Verde Clean Fuels is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Verde Clean Fuels and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Verde Clean Fuels 0 0 0 0 N/A Verde Clean Fuels Competitors 393 936 1360 61 2.40

As a group, “Industrial organic chemicals” companies have a potential upside of 13.68%. Given Verde Clean Fuels’ peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Verde Clean Fuels has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Verde Clean Fuels and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verde Clean Fuels N/A -8.59% -7.17% Verde Clean Fuels Competitors 21.39% -389.19% 2.00%

Risk and Volatility

Verde Clean Fuels has a beta of -0.48, suggesting that its share price is 148% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Verde Clean Fuels’ peers have a beta of -97.66, suggesting that their average share price is 9,866% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Verde Clean Fuels peers beat Verde Clean Fuels on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

About Verde Clean Fuels

Verde Clean Fuels, Inc., operates as a clean energy technology company in the United States. It specializes in the conversion of synthesis gas, or syngas, derived from feedstocks, such as biomass, natural gas, and other feedstocks into liquid hydrocarbons that can be used as gasoline through proprietary liquid fuels technology. Verde Clean Fuels, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

