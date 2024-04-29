Reviewing Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending (NYSE:NCDL) and Guild (NYSE:GHLD)

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending (NYSE:NCDL – Get Free Report) and Guild (NYSE:GHLD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending and Guild’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending 46.95% 11.91% 4.89% Guild -5.95% 3.57% 1.27%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending and Guild, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending 0 3 3 0 2.50 Guild 1 1 2 0 2.25

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending presently has a consensus price target of $18.50, suggesting a potential upside of 5.84%. Guild has a consensus price target of $15.25, suggesting a potential upside of 11.89%. Given Guild’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Guild is more favorable than Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending.

17.5% of Guild shares are owned by institutional investors. 78.0% of Guild shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending and Guild’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending $82.09 million 11.67 $75.94 million N/A N/A Guild $655.19 million 1.27 -$39.01 million ($0.65) -20.97

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Guild.

Summary

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending beats Guild on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is a specialty finance company focused primarily on investing in senior secured loans to private equity-owned U.S. middle market companies. It has elected to be regulated as a business development company. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

About Guild

Guild Holdings Company originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. It operates in two segments, Origination and Servicing. The company offers residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. Guild Holdings Company was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

