BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) PT Raised to $98.00

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Free Report) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the bank’s stock.

BOKF has been the topic of several other reports. Hovde Group boosted their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James upgraded BOK Financial from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on BOK Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BOK Financial presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $97.10.

Shares of BOKF opened at $90.83 on Thursday. BOK Financial has a 1 year low of $62.42 and a 1 year high of $93.51. The company has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $87.55 and a 200-day moving average of $81.55.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.19. BOK Financial had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The company had revenue of $806.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BOK Financial will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 32.07%.

In related news, Director Steven Bangert sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.59, for a total value of $244,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,159,866.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 56.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BOKF. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 214.0% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 314 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 102.1% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 380 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BOK Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in BOK Financial in the third quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in BOK Financial in the third quarter worth about $78,000. 34.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

