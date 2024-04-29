Analysts Set National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) PT at C$108.00

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$108.00.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NA. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$109.00 to C$113.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$100.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$105.00 to C$109.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$107.00 to C$109.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$107.00 to C$108.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

In related news, Director Yvon Charest bought 331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$103.19 per share, for a total transaction of C$34,155.89. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

TSE:NA opened at C$111.93 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$110.32 and a 200-day moving average price of C$100.67. National Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of C$84.27 and a 12 month high of C$115.14. The stock has a market cap of C$37.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78, a P/E/G ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.11.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported C$2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.38 by C$0.21. National Bank of Canada had a net margin of 34.22% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The company had revenue of C$2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.72 billion. Equities analysts forecast that National Bank of Canada will post 9.8532751 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.63%.

National Bank of Canada provides financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional clients, and governments in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International. The Personal and Commercial segment offers personal banking services, including transaction solutions, mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit, consumer loans, payment solutions, and savings and investment solutions; various insurance products; and commercial banking services, such as credit, and deposit, investment solutions, international trade, foreign exchange transactions, payroll, cash management, insurance, electronic transactions, and complimentary services.

