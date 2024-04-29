Fisker (FSRN) versus The Competition Head to Head Survey

Fisker (NYSE:FSRN – Get Free Report) is one of 66 public companies in the “Motor vehicles & car bodies” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Fisker to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Fisker and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Fisker alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fisker 0 0 0 0 N/A Fisker Competitors 961 2493 3376 151 2.39

As a group, “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies have a potential upside of 9.27%. Given Fisker’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Fisker has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Risk & Volatility

33.6% of Fisker shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.9% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are held by institutional investors. 26.3% of Fisker shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.8% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Fisker has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fisker’s peers have a beta of 3.78, suggesting that their average stock price is 278% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Fisker and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fisker -278.72% -110.93% -23.14% Fisker Competitors -150.59% -24.60% -9.13%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Fisker and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Fisker $272.89 million -$761.99 million -0.02 Fisker Competitors $417.11 billion $2.55 billion -7.47

Fisker’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Fisker. Fisker is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Fisker peers beat Fisker on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

Fisker Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fisker Inc. develops, manufactures, markets, leases, or sells electric vehicles. It operates through three segments: The White Space, The Value Segment, and The Conservative Premium segments. The company is also involved in asset-light automotive business. In addition, it offers fisker flexible platform agnostic design, a process that develops and designs electric vehicles in specific segment size. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Fisker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fisker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.